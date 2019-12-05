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Lynn Picknett - Jesus was a Usurper, John the Baptist was the True Christ. The Johannite Tradition.
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47 views • December 05, 2019
It is the BEST HIDDEN SECRET on earth. SPOILER ALERT: John the Baptist is the True Christ. Jesus was a Deceiver Messiah and Soul Catcher. Period. ³³ Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince delve into the mysterious world of the Freemasons, the Cathars, the Knights Templar, and the occult to discover the truth behind an underground religion with roots in the first century that survives even today. The authors reveal an astonishing new view of the real motives and character of the founder of Christianity, as well as the actual historical -- and revelatory -- roles of John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene.
From a comment:
"Unfortunately, Mandeans don't have a deep knowledge of their own faith, as scripture is only really learned by the priesthood. They are Johannites, and their particular type of gnosticism was transferred to the inner circle of Templars, according to modern Freemasons and scholars of Freemasonry. Their spiritual knowledge is rooted in Kabbalah, the oral tradition, and it is my inference that John the Baptist taught a type of Egyptian/Kabbalistic mysticism which originated in Alexandria. The official Church went to great lengths to destroy the teachings and it is my strong belief John the Baptist was an opponent of Jesus, his story in the official gospels being a propaganda move to align John into the Jesus cult. John the Baptist's successor was not, in fact, Jesus. It was Simon Magus, who was also misrepresented by the New Testament as the first great heretic. But now we can see the possibility that the teachings of John the Baptist had nothing to do with Christianity, and were preserved in Europe by societies such as the Priory of Sion, whose leaders all adopt the title "John." It is also perhaps this Johannite knowledge which influenced the great hermetic and Kabbalistic practices of Renaissance Europe. I HIGHLY recommend looking into Johannism as it is mind blowing ... "
To add some esoteric puzzle pieces:
* John the Baptist is the true Christos (he had a genuine connection to the Most High God).
* Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.
* Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star), sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.
* Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.
From a Gnostic Perspective (Ralph Maucher http://erleuchtungspsychologie.de/ )
* John was an angel incarnate.
* The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).
According to the "Levitikon" by Bernard-Raymond Fabré-Palaprat
* Jesus was an initiate into the mysteries of Osiris.
* Mary Magdalene was a priestess of Isis.
* They practised sex-magic.
There are 2 fractions of Templars: Isis-Templars and Christ-Templars (Ralph Maucher):
* Isis-Templars: worship Sophia/Anti-Logos/Black Sun.
* Christ-Templars: obey John the Bapitst/Christ-Logos/Sun Absolute.
The worship of Mary Magdalene (Sophia, the "sacred feminine") is the worship of Isis. Virgin Mary is Isis in disguise. The worship of Jesus (the venusian incarnation) is indirectly the worship of the Black Sun (Venus - ruled by Lucifer, the light-bringer - is the gateway of the Black Sun into our solar system), the Jesuits have the Black Sun and Saturn (=planet of the demiurge) in their logo. The Isis Templars are those who are in power, still serving the cabal. They practise a downward spirituality.
The Christ-Templars have through their knowledge and via John a direct connection to the Most High God. In this world they are only a small group, completely without influence.
The following sounds speculative:
* The trinity of Odin (representing the indigenous people of Earth), Merlin, and John (representing the divine uplink) is said to play a crucial role in the future of Earth ...
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks Of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
From a comment:
"Unfortunately, Mandeans don't have a deep knowledge of their own faith, as scripture is only really learned by the priesthood. They are Johannites, and their particular type of gnosticism was transferred to the inner circle of Templars, according to modern Freemasons and scholars of Freemasonry. Their spiritual knowledge is rooted in Kabbalah, the oral tradition, and it is my inference that John the Baptist taught a type of Egyptian/Kabbalistic mysticism which originated in Alexandria. The official Church went to great lengths to destroy the teachings and it is my strong belief John the Baptist was an opponent of Jesus, his story in the official gospels being a propaganda move to align John into the Jesus cult. John the Baptist's successor was not, in fact, Jesus. It was Simon Magus, who was also misrepresented by the New Testament as the first great heretic. But now we can see the possibility that the teachings of John the Baptist had nothing to do with Christianity, and were preserved in Europe by societies such as the Priory of Sion, whose leaders all adopt the title "John." It is also perhaps this Johannite knowledge which influenced the great hermetic and Kabbalistic practices of Renaissance Europe. I HIGHLY recommend looking into Johannism as it is mind blowing ... "
To add some esoteric puzzle pieces:
* John the Baptist is the true Christos (he had a genuine connection to the Most High God).
* Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.
* Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star), sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.
* Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.
From a Gnostic Perspective (Ralph Maucher http://erleuchtungspsychologie.de/ )
* John was an angel incarnate.
* The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).
According to the "Levitikon" by Bernard-Raymond Fabré-Palaprat
* Jesus was an initiate into the mysteries of Osiris.
* Mary Magdalene was a priestess of Isis.
* They practised sex-magic.
There are 2 fractions of Templars: Isis-Templars and Christ-Templars (Ralph Maucher):
* Isis-Templars: worship Sophia/Anti-Logos/Black Sun.
* Christ-Templars: obey John the Bapitst/Christ-Logos/Sun Absolute.
The worship of Mary Magdalene (Sophia, the "sacred feminine") is the worship of Isis. Virgin Mary is Isis in disguise. The worship of Jesus (the venusian incarnation) is indirectly the worship of the Black Sun (Venus - ruled by Lucifer, the light-bringer - is the gateway of the Black Sun into our solar system), the Jesuits have the Black Sun and Saturn (=planet of the demiurge) in their logo. The Isis Templars are those who are in power, still serving the cabal. They practise a downward spirituality.
The Christ-Templars have through their knowledge and via John a direct connection to the Most High God. In this world they are only a small group, completely without influence.
The following sounds speculative:
* The trinity of Odin (representing the indigenous people of Earth), Merlin, and John (representing the divine uplink) is said to play a crucial role in the future of Earth ...
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks Of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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