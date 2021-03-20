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BLAMIN AND BEGGIN - Time to speak up and do What's Right
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30 views • March 20, 2021
Many Americans are always blamin and beggin, pointing fingers for failure and wanting so called reparations for something they were not directly affected by. It's time for people, especially Men, to speak up and do What's Right.
https://jesseleepeterson.com
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Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com
https://jesseleepeterson.com
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Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com
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