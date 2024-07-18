Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 2: Jesus And Your Wallet

There is a lot of power in the Word of God and Jesus used it to destroy the works of the Devil. God told the prophet Isaiah that when His Word was sent out, it would not return until it had accomplished its intended purpose. So what does the Word of God have to say about finances?

The Bible says God is the supplier of all wealth and will only bless you if you are walking in obedience. A believer in Christ is not told to seek riches, but to seek the Kingdom of God and He will add all the things we need. God expects you to be a good steward of the resources entrusted to you.

When you leave the earth at the end of your life, the only thing you take will be what you invested in the Kingdom of God. Are you investing your time in prayer and witnessing? Are you helping others and active in the Church?

Every believer in Christ has something to invest in the Kingdom of God, whether it be your talents, time or love. Ask God if He can trust you with more resources so that you can support His work on this earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1347.pdf

RLJ-1347 -- JUNE 17, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

