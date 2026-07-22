This School Just Replaced a Teacher With a Robot (Sally Is Only the Beginning)

New mRNA painless injection and Salamanca High School just introduced “Sally,” a $57,000 humanoid robot teacher. The makers also produce “companion” robots. This is the depopulation and replacement of humanity, one classroom at a time. Watch the full breakdown.





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