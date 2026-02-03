BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Tucker Carlson and Qatar Link, Turkey’s Rise in Power Threatens Israel - Joel Richardson
Joel Richardson, founder of Joel Richardson Ministries, is a New York Times bestselling author and an expert on the subject of Zionism, a topic that has become increasingly prevalent in today’s culture. Joel dives deep into the geopolitical rumblings in the Middle East, from potential regime change in Iran to the political rise of Turkey. How will this affect Israel? How far should the United States go to protect Israel, even if there are ethical concerns with its government? Why has there been such an intense rise in antisemitism across the world? Joel debunks some of the most-repeated tropes concerning Jews, such as their connection to the banking industry and control over the mass media machine. He also shares his thoughts on the influence that Saudi Arabia may have on U.S. government officials.



TAKEAWAYS


Supporting Israel is as simple as believing that the Jewish people have a right to exist and to defend themselves


The Lord has made covenant promises to the Jewish people that He will keep and were not replaced by the church


Turkey could easily pose a threat to Israel if it provides an enforcement presence in Gaza, which President Trump supports


If Iran experiences regime change, it could also serve to strengthen Turkey, which could lead to the rise of the Antichrist



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Trump in Support of Turkey Troops in Gaza: https://bit.ly/4ket6tp

Hamas Gunning Down Israeli Civilians: https://bit.ly/45JiaOl

Tucker Carlson Funded by Qatar: https://bit.ly/4t8OvYK

Impact of Iran Regime Collapse on Israel: https://bit.ly/3LEBtBk

The Hill movie trailer: https://bit.ly/45vuEJp

Watch The Hill movie: https://www.angel.com/movies/hill

Gospel of the Skull Crusher book: https://bit.ly/49sYGQp


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL RICHARDSON

Website: https://joelstrumpet.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Joel7Richardson

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoelRichardson


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #joelrichardson #Zionism

#JewishHomeland #ReturnOfJesus #SecondComing #JesusIsComing #AmYisraelChai #AbrahamicCovenant #CovenantPromise #Genesis12 #DavidicCovenant #Hamas #Gaza #MiddleEastConflict #MiddleEast #MENA #Antisemitism #StopAntisemitism #nrbconvention #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism


Keywords
iranjesuspoliticalchristianityisraelzionistzionismturkeygeopoliticsjoel richardsontina griffincounter culture mom show
