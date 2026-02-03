Tucker Carlson and Qatar Link, Turkey’s Rise in Power Threatens Israel - Joel Richardson





Joel Richardson, founder of Joel Richardson Ministries, is a New York Times bestselling author and an expert on the subject of Zionism, a topic that has become increasingly prevalent in today’s culture. Joel dives deep into the geopolitical rumblings in the Middle East, from potential regime change in Iran to the political rise of Turkey. How will this affect Israel? How far should the United States go to protect Israel, even if there are ethical concerns with its government? Why has there been such an intense rise in antisemitism across the world? Joel debunks some of the most-repeated tropes concerning Jews, such as their connection to the banking industry and control over the mass media machine. He also shares his thoughts on the influence that Saudi Arabia may have on U.S. government officials.









TAKEAWAYS





Supporting Israel is as simple as believing that the Jewish people have a right to exist and to defend themselves





The Lord has made covenant promises to the Jewish people that He will keep and were not replaced by the church





Turkey could easily pose a threat to Israel if it provides an enforcement presence in Gaza, which President Trump supports





If Iran experiences regime change, it could also serve to strengthen Turkey, which could lead to the rise of the Antichrist









