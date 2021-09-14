© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The creation of a TOTALITARIAN POLICE STATE & MASS PSYCHOSIS in current day society.
Follow
8
Share
Report
842 views • September 14, 2021
The society that we now find ourselves in can be classed as a 'Totalitarian Police State which is suffering from Mass Psychosis'. This video gives you insight into how this condition has come about.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.