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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1498 - Faye Gray - Report on crime & 6 years of trial delays
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33 views • June 26, 2021
Oguntope broke into Faye’s home and shot her, before attacking Faye’s 21-year-old caretaker, who escaped with a gunshot wound.
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