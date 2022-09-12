AL JAZEERA: 12SEP22 - Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Explained

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Ukraine's army says it’s recaptured more than 3,000 sq km of territory during its ongoing counter-offensive in the east. Al Jazeera’s @AlexGatopoulos explains how it unfolded and what this means for Russia’s troops.
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