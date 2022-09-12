Create New Account
AL JAZEERA: 12SEP22 - Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Explained
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/hfMIcxpeS6A


Ukraine's army says it’s recaptured more than 3,000 sq km of territory during its ongoing counter-offensive in the east. Al Jazeera’s @AlexGatopoulos explains how it unfolded and what this means for Russia’s troops.

