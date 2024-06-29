© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And here is a video of today's missile attack near Zaporozhye.
As it turned out , with the help of Iskander they covered a train with military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy lost up to 35 people, a Buk air defense system, several infantry fighting vehicles, as well as various vehicles.