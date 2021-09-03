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Babylon is fallen: Jesuit infiltration in the SDA & Protestant churches (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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170 views • September 03, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His YouTube channel is DCMedia and his website is www.Dministries.org.

Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath, August 28, 2021, pastor Craig and I spoke about the lies, deception and infiltration by the Jesuits, satan’s human agents, in the SDA, Protestant and Orthodox churches.

Satan’s lies are being propagated by the Jesuits, which are a secret society, meant to infiltrate Catholic doctrines in the Protestant and SDA churches and to usurp society with liberal beliefs. Former Jesuit priest, Alberto Rivera, exposes Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and SDA churches.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuababylonvaticansdajesuitsbabylon is fallensonelohimgodheadprotestantsjesuit infiltration
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