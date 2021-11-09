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Dawn of Eve : Chronicles of Eve Wilder - Book Trailer
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2 views • November 09, 2021
A PANDEMIC DYSTOPIA
Eve WIlder is on a mission to discover what killed 99% of the population. With no evident skills of her own, but referred to as 'the key', Eve binds with a beastmaster, a dreamseer, and healer to search for answers.
A perilous climb across the Rocky Mountains challenges them as they learn to use their new powers. Unfortunately, every step indicates the earth is dying. And... did any men survive? Does this mean the end of the human race?
Join these women warriors and their animal friends as they try to reverse the conspiracy gone wrong. Will Eve discover her unusual gifts before it is too late? Or will the few remaining souls be destined to watch the world they love become a barren wasteland?
Kindle and Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0728LJB4C/
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
Plot Keywords: Pandemic, Dystopia, Crystals, Frequencies, Mother Earth, Gaia, Big Pharma, Global Warming/Climate Change, chemtrails, nannites, New World Order, Yvonne DeBandi, Red Pill Fiction
Eve WIlder is on a mission to discover what killed 99% of the population. With no evident skills of her own, but referred to as 'the key', Eve binds with a beastmaster, a dreamseer, and healer to search for answers.
A perilous climb across the Rocky Mountains challenges them as they learn to use their new powers. Unfortunately, every step indicates the earth is dying. And... did any men survive? Does this mean the end of the human race?
Join these women warriors and their animal friends as they try to reverse the conspiracy gone wrong. Will Eve discover her unusual gifts before it is too late? Or will the few remaining souls be destined to watch the world they love become a barren wasteland?
Kindle and Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0728LJB4C/
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
Plot Keywords: Pandemic, Dystopia, Crystals, Frequencies, Mother Earth, Gaia, Big Pharma, Global Warming/Climate Change, chemtrails, nannites, New World Order, Yvonne DeBandi, Red Pill Fiction
Keywords
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