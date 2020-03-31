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For Your Health - The Ketogenic Diet
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26 views • March 31, 2020
For Your Health & wellness; this video is for educational purposes on the keto diet.
The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet; this diet forces our body to burn the stored bodily fats rather than carbohydrates.
The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet; this diet forces our body to burn the stored bodily fats rather than carbohydrates.
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