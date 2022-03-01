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SPENT A WHOLE WEEKEND LOOKING FOR FAKE MEDIA FOOTAGE THAT WAS USED TO SHOW US A WAR IN UKRAINE.
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182 views • March 01, 2022
I SPENT A WHOLE WEEKEND LOOKING FOR FAKE MEDIA FOOTAGE THAT WAS USED TO SHOW US A WAR IN UKRAINE.
There are people dying etc but they are really trying to over sensationalize the russia-ukraine story.
Comes at a perfect time to make you forget about covid. Don't forget they shot poison into the arms of billions of people, which we do not completely know the effects of yet
There are people dying etc but they are really trying to over sensationalize the russia-ukraine story.
Comes at a perfect time to make you forget about covid. Don't forget they shot poison into the arms of billions of people, which we do not completely know the effects of yet
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