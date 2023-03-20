Protection from Spirits, Truth and Willingness to Feel/See (Celibacy Example), Anger and Spirituality, Spiritual Gurus, Pleasing Others and My Hook

Original:https://youtu.be/CTBa1Juqv9I
20100327 Spirit Relationships - Coping With Spirit Influence P2
Cut:
01m09s - 10m44s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU EVEN GET OUT OF YOUR OWN PERSONAL TRUTH, YOU ARE GOING TO BE INFLUENCED BY SPIRITS. EVERY SINGLE TIME.”
@ 01m25s
“IF WE DON’T FACE A PERSONAL TRUTH WHATEVER THAT PERSONAL TRUTH IS, NOW WE ARE ABLE TO BE MANIPULATED.”
@ 05m55s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.