The New Yorker Ep59 (Tucker interviewing Putin and NYC failing) by Dr. Paul Cottrell

Dr. Paul Cottrell
Website
https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell
Buy Me A Coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/paulcottreA
Paul Cottrell (First Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg
Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg
Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW9q-IXT7N0XouJVgpdEA
Brighteon Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell
Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0BABUduoochq/
BrighteonStore.com
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6411805.6d2277b&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6411805.6d2277b
Boomer Products
http://boomers-forever-young.myshopify.com?ref=16
PROMO CODE: PAUL
Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/
Books:
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&qid=1609172968&sr=8-2
@dr_cottrell
https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/paul_cottrell
@Paul_Cottrell
* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.
* Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.
** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.