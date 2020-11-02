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Biden Laptop Linked to Child Porn Investigator?! | Good Morning
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80 views • November 02, 2020
Biden Laptop Linked to Child Porn Investigator?! | Good Morning. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/4160d5fe-202a-4cb8-b1a3-078a4f44b066 Steven examines Joe Biden’s penchant for lies and the latest revelations in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. He then reviews the canceling of Christ Pratt, Trump’s chances of winning in 2020, Biden’s radical position on transitioning kids, and more! Published: Oct 19, 2020
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Stop overpaying on your car and home insurance! Go to http://Gabi.com/CROWDER
Join #MugClub to watch this show every day! http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub
Use promo codes "student" "veteran" "military" to get daily access for $69/year!
Check the schedule here: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/sch...
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