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4-19-2022 Just another problem stacked against them
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110 views • April 19, 2022
Episode 46
Masks sure would be handy for the deep around election time, when they need to deploy their domestic terrorist assets, sorry I mean peaceful protestors. Not so fast, patriots are standing up. We've had enough. No more masks, and while we are at it let's think about all the other problems Biden and the deep state have stacking up against them....
Masks sure would be handy for the deep around election time, when they need to deploy their domestic terrorist assets, sorry I mean peaceful protestors. Not so fast, patriots are standing up. We've had enough. No more masks, and while we are at it let's think about all the other problems Biden and the deep state have stacking up against them....
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