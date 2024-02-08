Create New Account
Dozens NATO Instructors Were Killed During The Most Massive and Powerful Russian Missile Strike
The Prisoner
8960 Subscribers
460 views
Published a day ago

So on the night of February 7, dozens of Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, as well as supersonic Su-34 fighter bombers, launched more than a hundred cruise missiles at military facilities in Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of cruise missiles were also launched by dozens of Russian warships from the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas. In addition, dozens of jet-powered Geranium kamikaze drones were also involved in this massive missile attack. Strategic important facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO were subjected to missile strikes in almost all regions of Ukraine...................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

ukrainerussian strikesfebruary 7th

