Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches Japan's coast; heavy rainfall predicted in China, Japan WION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WION
Sep 4, 2022 The China Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a yellow alert and heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Xinjiang, Shanghai, and some coastal areas of the region for the next 2 days. Taiwan's weather bureau has also issued a heavy rain advisory for the entire region.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1pkqW_PIOU