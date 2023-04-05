HE'S ALIVE AND VICTORIOUS OVER DEATH HELL AND THE GRAVE

ALL PRAISE TO GOD THE FATHER AND OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST FOR OUR REDEMPTION THROUGH HIS PRECIOUS BLOOD !!!
Scripture Reading Below : Music By Don Francisco " He's Alive And & "The Victor" By Jamie Owens Collins. Stills and Video From The Jesus Film And Special Thanks To Whoever Made The Youtube Video. The Sound Track I Enhanced By The Grace Of God. John
mannalinsky888
MATTHEW 28:1
1 ¶ In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first [day] of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre.
MATTHEW 28:2
2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.
MATTHEW 28:3
3 His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow:
MATTHEW 28:4
4 And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead [men].
MATTHEW 28:5
5 And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified.
MATTHEW 28:6
6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.
MATTHEW 28:7
7 And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have told you.
MATTHEW 28:8
8 And they departed quickly from the sepulchre with fear and great joy; and did run to bring his disciples word.
MATTHEW 28:9
9 And as they went to tell his disciples, behold, Jesus met them, saying, All hail. And they came and held him by the feet, and worshipped him.
MATTHEW 28:10
10 Then said Jesus unto them, Be not afraid: go tell my brethren that they go into Galilee, and there shall they see me.
MATTHEW 28:11
11 ¶ Now when they were going, behold, some of the watch came into the city, and shewed unto the chief priests all the things that were done.
MATTHEW 28:12
12 And when they were assembled with the elders, and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto the soldiers,
MATTHEW 28:13
13 Saying, Say ye, His disciples came by night, and stole him [away] while we slept.
MATTHEW 28:14
14 And if this come to the governor's ears, we will persuade him, and secure you.
MATTHEW 28:15
15 So they took the money, and did as they were taught: and this saying is commonly reported among the Jews until this day.
MATTHEW 28:16
16 ¶ Then the eleven disciples went away into Galilee, into a mountain where Jesus had appointed them.
MATTHEW 28:17
17 And when they saw him, they worshipped him: but some doubted.
MATTHEW 28:18
18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
MATTHEW 28:19
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
MATTHEW 28:20
Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, [even] unto the end of the world. Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.