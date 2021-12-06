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Smoking gun Pfizer document exposes FDA criminal cover-up of VACCINE DEATHS
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71 views • December 06, 2021
Smoking gun Pfizer document exposes FDA criminal cover-up of VACCINE DEATHS
→ FDA criminal cover-up of VACCINE DEATHS starts at 00:59 ←
Thanks to the efforts of a group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, we now have smoking gun confidential documents that show Pfizer and the FDA knew in early 2021 that pfizer’s mRNA vaccines were killing thousands of people and causing spontaneous abortions while damaging three times more women than men.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/6779b557-d912-4ff9-8191-06e7ff6aae03
→ FDA criminal cover-up of VACCINE DEATHS starts at 00:59 ←
Thanks to the efforts of a group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, we now have smoking gun confidential documents that show Pfizer and the FDA knew in early 2021 that pfizer’s mRNA vaccines were killing thousands of people and causing spontaneous abortions while damaging three times more women than men.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/6779b557-d912-4ff9-8191-06e7ff6aae03
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