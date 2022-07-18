A Harsh Warning & a Word of Encouragement 7-18-22@4-57am

A harsh warning from our lovely Jesus about judging one another foolishly but also encouraging those of his true children who are speaking his words that he will take care of them.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

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