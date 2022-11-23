Create New Account
Healing Streams - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
As we connect to the Source we become conduits of Love. Healing in all aspects of our life and that around us flows. As we rise into the healing streams of Love miracles occur. We are vibrational beings. By attuning to Love/Source the vibrations that bring very real healings and solutions flow through us. Serenity and peace and beautiful bliss frequently flow through as well. Healing Streams was written/performed by Chris Madsen while attuned to this expansive level of being. There are healing streams flowing through the music. The video was shot late October 2022 in a field overlooking Kalamalka Lake in Vernon, BC, Canada at sunset.

