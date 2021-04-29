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What's happening in this world: Earthquake in India, Flood in Mecca
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60 views • April 29, 2021
0:08 - Hail storm and Icy flood in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
3:07 - Flash flooding in Mauritius.
3:40 - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Indian state of Assam.
5:40 - Severe Hail Storm in Acuna, Mexico.
7:38 - Migration of snow geese in Washington state, USA.
3:07 - Flash flooding in Mauritius.
3:40 - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Indian state of Assam.
5:40 - Severe Hail Storm in Acuna, Mexico.
7:38 - Migration of snow geese in Washington state, USA.
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