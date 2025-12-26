I Was a Former Social Justice Warrior! Freedomain Call In

A listener call from 2019!





Stefan Molyneux speaks with a caller about her transition from liberal ideas to a conservative skepticism. She looks back on how social justice stories molded her earlier views and the strain of conforming in group settings. They talk over her time in a liberal college atmosphere that pushed her to question her politics, including the role of men in feminist debates and media takes on events like Black Lives Matter protests. The chat points to the value of checking out varied opinions and keeping discussions civil amid divisions.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025