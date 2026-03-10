HEAVEN

by

HERMES THOTH AND ARCHANGEL RAPHAEL





Heaven....heaven....ooooo....promise let it be





I wait patiently my love for you to come

Into my heart's sight....I know I've found

True love....at last...oh, my heart does ache for you

For you are here to make my life complete

In love with all that is as you





Heaven....heaven.....ooooo...waiting there for me

Heaven....heaven.....ooooo...promise let it be

REPEAT





Magic how I dreampt of you

And there you are....I know it's true

Dream of me and there I be

To share our dreams come true





My wait patiently come true with you my love

As though all our hearts can dream to wish comes true

So why...so why not wish to dream a life in love

So all....yes all I wish to dream in love is you

And all that you love too





Heaven....heaven....oooo....waiting there for me

Heaven....heaven....oooo....promise let it be