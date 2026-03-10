© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEAVEN
by
HERMES THOTH AND ARCHANGEL RAPHAEL
Heaven....heaven....ooooo....promise let it be
I wait patiently my love for you to come
Into my heart's sight....I know I've found
True love....at last...oh, my heart does ache for you
For you are here to make my life complete
In love with all that is as you
Heaven....heaven.....ooooo...waiting there for me
Heaven....heaven.....ooooo...promise let it be
REPEAT
Magic how I dreampt of you
And there you are....I know it's true
Dream of me and there I be
To share our dreams come true
My wait patiently come true with you my love
As though all our hearts can dream to wish comes true
So why...so why not wish to dream a life in love
So all....yes all I wish to dream in love is you
And all that you love too
Heaven....heaven....oooo....waiting there for me
Heaven....heaven....oooo....promise let it be