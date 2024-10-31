© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evacuations ordered near large battery plant fire, explosions in Fredericktown, Missouri.
Residents north and northwest of Village Creek Road and Madison 217 were told to evacuate immediately.
Author: Kelsi Anderson, Laura Barczewski, Robert Townsend
Published: 2:56 PM CDT October 30, 2024
Updated: 5:19 PM CDT October 30, 2024
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Residents near a battery recycling facility in Fredericktown, Missouri, were evacuated Wednesday after a fire broke out at the plant Wednesday afternoon.
There were no reported injuries, officials said.
Smoke could be seen rising from Critical Mineral Recovery on Highway OO, a company that recycles lithium-ion batteries and related materials. Madison County's emergency dispatch service said residents north and northwest of Village Creek Road and Madison 217 needed to evacuate immediately. The evacuation order did not affect the city of Fredericktown.
