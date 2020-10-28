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TUCKER CARLSON 10-27-20 Interview With Biden Whistleblower
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25 views • October 28, 2020
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski.
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Congressman Jim Jordan Affirms Hunter Biden Emails Are Real.
The Clintons had Benghazi, the Bidens have China
https://welovetrump.com/2020/10/28/congressman-jim-jordan-confirms-hunter-biden-emails-are-real/?utm_source=PTN&;utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN
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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Pictures of Himself Disrobed and Exposed With Certain Minor — Joe Biden Is Lying
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-pictures-half-naked-exposed-certain-minor-joe-biden-lying/
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Tucker Says Biden Docs Vanished While Traveling By Mail
https://thepalmierireport.com/tucker-says-biden-docs-were-stolen/
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Congressman Jim Jordan Affirms Hunter Biden Emails Are Real.
The Clintons had Benghazi, the Bidens have China
https://welovetrump.com/2020/10/28/congressman-jim-jordan-confirms-hunter-biden-emails-are-real/?utm_source=PTN&;utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN
----------------------
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Pictures of Himself Disrobed and Exposed With Certain Minor — Joe Biden Is Lying
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-pictures-half-naked-exposed-certain-minor-joe-biden-lying/
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Tucker Says Biden Docs Vanished While Traveling By Mail
https://thepalmierireport.com/tucker-says-biden-docs-were-stolen/
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