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MSM Rewrites History To Hide Madeline Albright's Genocide Of Iraqi Children
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133 views • April 06, 2022
Alex Jones covers how MSM is using the deaths of NWO minions to hide their murderous pasts. This video is about Skeksis Secretary of State, Madeline Albright who erected sanctions of medicine and food against Iraq during the Clinton Administration which led to deaths of over 1/2 million children. She then defended her actions claiming killing these children was "worth it".
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