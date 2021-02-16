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A satanic prison, insane rules set by insane tyrants and the prison bars are compliant sheeple.
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612 views • February 16, 2021
And all the sheep went along and dragged the rest of us down as they played like the band on the deck of the sinking Titanic.. such sheepy stoicism..
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9uhtNxuNSUn-eJ82ChNvYw
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