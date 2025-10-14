Less than 24 hours: Zionist regime has shed Palestinian blood under its usual pretext of 'security threats'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It took less than 24 hours after the so-called “historic signing of Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan” for the Zionist regime to once again shed Palestinian blood under its usual pretext of “security threats.”
The Israeli military claims its forces opened fire after “several suspects” crossed the line of withdrawal and approached occupation troops operating in northern Gaza.