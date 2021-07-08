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Dr. Sam Bailey Interviewing Mary Jane Newman - 22 Days Inside a New Zealand Quarantine Facility
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10 views • July 08, 2021
Credit to Dr. Sam Bailey
The shocking, true story of what happened to Mary Jane Newman inside a New Zealand Managed Isolation Quarantine facility (MIQ).
Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/true-story-22-days-inside-a-new-zealand:c
New Zealand now at level 3 or tier 3 tyranny for vaccine rollout
The shocking, true story of what happened to Mary Jane Newman inside a New Zealand Managed Isolation Quarantine facility (MIQ).
Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/true-story-22-days-inside-a-new-zealand:c
New Zealand now at level 3 or tier 3 tyranny for vaccine rollout
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