Looting The World - Max Igan
High Hopes
Max Igan at the Crowhouse


Oct 4, 2023


The 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony Tells It All

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeZe5B-9vEc


What is the Point of This War - Amalek

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1708535654475309056/pu/vid/avc1/854x480/rheH84c_2feCSmvh.mp4


The tragedy of Ukraine’s stolen children

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-tragedy-of-ukraines-stolen-children/


Trudeau Government moves to regulate podcasts

https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-government-moves-to-regulate-podcasts/


Approximately 18 people a day dying as a result of cardiac arrest in Victoria

https://twitter.com/i/status/1708997595874705462


Every store is CLOSED on Telegraph Ave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg-NIhpGfDw


Lahaina Maui Fires Missing Satellite Images 13hrs during the Fires

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNjXAAzjQJkd/


Water is the "Next Crisis"

https://twitter.com/i/status/1708361993940328847


85,000 Missing children from US Border

https://twitter.com/i/status/1648345165596176385


Child Trafficking USA

https://twitter.com/i/status/1651330854826786816


Plastic Icecream

https://twitter.com/i/status/1708652997100679371


Wind Turbine Gummy Bears

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Mn-Q24kc4BM


Canadian Speech

https://marinfreedomrising.substack.com/p/sorry-this-is-not-barry-hanson-but


Senator Dianne Feinstein's death leaves her daughters wrangling over breathtaking $102MILLION property fortune and $62M private jet

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12578503/Dianne-feinstein-death-property-private-jet-fortune.html


Revealing the Truth about the Hollywood Elites - SOUTH PARQ VACCINATION SPECIAL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcVIMlIaG_c&ab_channel=SouthParkStudios


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQBwuz6fdqQe/


borderwarmax igancanadaukraineaustraliachild traffickingvictoriadeathsmauiwater crisiscardiac arrestfireslootingcrowhouseexterminatelahainaamalekgreat resetstores closedstolen childrenregulate podcastsmissing satellite imagesplastic ice cream

