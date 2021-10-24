© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Carrie Madej Found Synthetic Biology In Johnson & Johnson & Pfizer Vaccines
Follow
7
Share
Report
1573 views • October 24, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej is back with new images of the synthetic biology she found in both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines, with full chain of custody, which will be coming out in an upcoming Project Veritas video but we get a little taste from the Johnson & Johnson vial, which shows a transparent “creature” moving robotically over the surface of this mysterious nano disk array that Dr. Madej photographed!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.