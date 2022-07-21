Elon Musk Just CANCELLED Twitter Purchase!

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17,950 views - Jun 10, 2022 - Narrator of Elon Musk Zone explains why Elon Musk walked out on the Twitter Deal. What are the consequences thereof is discussed in this video. It wasn't expected to go through since those kinds of purchases are usually done in secret. Musk was welcomed by those who run Twitter as a great addition to the family of Twitter stockholders. Musk wanted to buy 100% stake in Twitter. Elon was up to something. Mirror