© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5 Minute Organic White Cheddar Potato Soup Recipe
Ingredients:
-4 Tbsp Organic Powdered Chicken Bone Broth
-4 cups water
-1 cup Organic Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
-1/4 cup Organic Heavy Cream Powder
-1/4 cup Organic Butter Powder
-1/4 cup Organic White Cheddar Cheese Powder
-Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
Optional: green onions
Instructions:
1. Bring water to boil in a pot, add all powders.
2. Use a handheld milk frother or immersion blend to mix all the powders until smooth.
3. Add black pepper and salt to taste.
4. Add some green onions and enjoy!