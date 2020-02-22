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Shocking! 2011 CONTAGION Film! NWO Coronavirus Playbook!
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638 views • February 22, 2020
WARNING! "The behind the scenes NWO always produce a “primer” movie for the "sheeple." From Joint Chiefs of Staff High Security Evaluations Action Officer! Shocking! 2011 CONTAGION Film NWO Coronavirus Playbook! It's all here! It's all here! Everything from bats in China as virus source to Top 5 cities in the US to quotes on the Spanish Flu of 1918! Medical martial law! CDC, WHO, mutating virus! Stores running out of supplies! Much, much more! All in the NWO scipt letting us know what they plan to do! Producers and writers of CONTAGION film complicit with NWO! 2011 DVD at Amazon.com . CONTAGION is NOT circumstantial as it profiteered from foreknowledge of the Coronavirus!!!
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