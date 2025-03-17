BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DRIVER ARRESTED 🚚 FACING INTOXICATION CHARGES AFTER NORTH AUSTIN CRASH THAT KILLED 5, INJURED 11
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
314 views • 1 month ago

Five people were killed in a crash that involved 17 vehicles on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.


Read more: https://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/crash-austin-north-i-35-5-dead-children-semi-truck-collision/269-8151fca2-7c4b-4109-bd88-e96b164a5d81


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0awbMLuz6s&pp=ygUWZHJpdmVyIGFycmVzdGVkIGZhY2luZw%3D%3D


https://imgflip.com/i/9nphbr [thanks to https://news4sanantonio.com/news/instagram/man-arrested-charged-with-intoxication-manslaughter-in-fatal-17-car-collision-on-i-35 🖲]


AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with Thursday night's 17-vehicle crash on I-35 that left five people dead, including an infant and a child.


Solomun Weldekeal Araya faces five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to the Austin Police Department. He is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail.


CBS Austin has confirmed Araya is scheduled to have a court date next week for a previous speeding violation in Wilmer in the DFW area.


The crash occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane in North Austin. The area is currently under construction, with concrete barriers lining the roadway.


Read the rest at the thumbnail URL

multi pronged attacksolomun weldekeal araya1-35north austincrash fatalities
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

