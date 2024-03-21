Create New Account
Election 2024 | House RINOs plan to stop certification of Trump victory by resigning to hand majority to Democrats!
"RINOs in the House of Representatives are planning to stop Trump from taking office by simply resigning | #GazaHolocaust trends #1 on X as Canada votes to stop arms sales to Israel | Planet Fitness is the next ""go woke go broke"" | Judge Cannon's jury instructions destroys Jack Smith's case against Trump | Michigan election integrity attorney arrested in DC for exposing Dominion | House Dem says watch MSNBC to avoid fake news | Russia warns French forces deployed to Ukraine will be top targets | Ukraine honors Nazi war criminal | Maine to give $65M in relief to organic farmers | Bill Gates selling modular nuke reactors in US | God's judgment warning in Solar Eclipse?


