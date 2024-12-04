FINAL COMPLETE7 pt1 Israel Gaza War RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage





Was Oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (<8%), or it was a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time.





The height of the sun above the horizon is the best indicator to determine the time of the footage on each of these bodycam clips. So ALWAYS pay attention to the sun and its location in the sky above the horizon. That will tell what time it is. If two different bodycam clips show the sun in approx the same position in the sky. And one has blue skies and the other has many clouds then "houston we have a problem", a BIG problem.





The easiest bodycams to prove are frauds are the sunrise bodycam clips. Because ALL footage of a sunrise should look nearly identical, because the sunrise occurs in a very short time window. Approx 15 minutes for the sun to rise from below the horizon to level with and above the horizon. Impossible for two photos of a sunrise on the same day to look completely different. Impossible!!





Most of the bodycam footage clips that you will see in this vid are between 6:30am to 9:30am, a very short 3 hour window of time. Watching this vid you will see many are FRAUDS and not filmed on Oct 7th and are pre-recorded because they have many clouds in the sky. Meaning the bodycams with many clouds were probably made by video production crews from Israeli intelligence groups, because hamas fighters weren't inside israel's borders before Oct 7th.





