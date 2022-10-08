The Final Call....MARTYRDOM....with Kathy :)

(HAD TO RE-UPLOAD)

***SORRY MIS-SPEAK CORRECTION: AT THE 41:14 MARK -- THE 2ND GROUP OF 144K WILL BE TRANSFORMED "SHORTLY AFTER THE 1ST GROUP" (NOT THE 2ND GROUP OF COURSE)





TEAMJESUS222.COM - OUR WEB SITE





The Bride/144,000 Page on our web site



https://www.teamjesus222.com/prayer-chat





1 Thess 5:23

John 15:13

Revelation 6::9-17

Mark 9:47





Bible verses about martyrs

https://biblereasons.com/martyrs/





__________________________________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US.:)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





TEAMJESUS222.COM



ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]



