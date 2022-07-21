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Del BigTree at The Highwire
HOW DEL GOT OUT ON ‘THE HIGHWIRE’
Coming to you live from the Freedom Fest in Las Vegas, Del breaks down how and why The Highwire was established and how Covid-19 has made our mission an issue for everyone on the planet.
#FreedomFest #Vaxxed #VaccineInjury
POSTED: July 20, 2022
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