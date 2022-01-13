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DEATH CLAIMS INCREASE 40% ACCORDING TO MAJOR INSURANCE COMPANY AFTER VACCINES
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72 views • January 13, 2022
Massive Death increase that can not be explained unless the Vaccine caused it. Also, around 400,000 deaths due to the vaccine according to VAERS when underreporting is adjusted. That number is using the Government's own guidelines when calculating VAERS.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
00:00 Video of Big insurance company CEO claiming they are seeing the most death claims in all of their history and it is not even close. That is just in the 3rd and fourth quarter.
https://rumble.com/vrv0dh-deaths-of-those-jabbed-.vs.-not-jabbed.html
27:58 Steve Kirsch explains why this insurance company story is a big deal.
https://rumble.com/vrv2z3-all-medical-boards-will-revoke-licenses-of-any-dr-who-speaks-out.html
2:05 War Room with Steve Bannon asks Steve Kirsch about 400,000 deaths due to the vaccine according to VEARS when underreporting is adjusted.
https://rumble.com/vrvgd1-episode-1532-whats-behind-the-40-death-increase-in-indiana.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
00:00 Video of Big insurance company CEO claiming they are seeing the most death claims in all of their history and it is not even close. That is just in the 3rd and fourth quarter.
https://rumble.com/vrv0dh-deaths-of-those-jabbed-.vs.-not-jabbed.html
27:58 Steve Kirsch explains why this insurance company story is a big deal.
https://rumble.com/vrv2z3-all-medical-boards-will-revoke-licenses-of-any-dr-who-speaks-out.html
2:05 War Room with Steve Bannon asks Steve Kirsch about 400,000 deaths due to the vaccine according to VEARS when underreporting is adjusted.
https://rumble.com/vrvgd1-episode-1532-whats-behind-the-40-death-increase-in-indiana.html
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