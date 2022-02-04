Australia now BANS Unvaxxed Parents from Seeing their Sick Children in Hospitals

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DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest tyrannical Covid rule in Australia stating that parents who do not have the jab will now be BANNED from seeing their own sick children in hospitals. Plus, parents lining up around the block already to be first in line to give their 6-month old babies the jab?
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