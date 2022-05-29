STRANGE TIMES... The Real Reason Behind the Formula Shortage

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reallygraceful
STRANGE TIMES: The real reason behind the baby formula shortage + resources for parents
COVERED IN VIDEO:
🍼The infant formula shortage happening in the United States
🍼The reasons behind the shortage including the closing of the Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis Michigan, the FDA decision to keep it closed
🍼Some of the reasons why not all women CAN nurse
🍼Resources for parents
🍼The history of how moms fed their babies before powdered formula
RESOURCES ARE PINNED AS TOP COMMENT ON THIS VIDEO
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