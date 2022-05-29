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STRANGE TIMES... The Real Reason Behind the Formula Shortage
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STRANGE TIMES: The real reason behind the baby formula shortage + resources for parents

COVERED IN VIDEO:
🍼The infant formula shortage happening in the United States
🍼The reasons behind the shortage including the closing of the Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis Michigan, the FDA decision to keep it closed
🍼Some of the reasons why not all women CAN nurse
🍼Resources for parents
🍼The history of how moms fed their babies before powdered formula

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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