Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Man in America - The Theory About 5G & the Vaxxx Makes Too Much Sense
2429 views
channel image
Dr Robert Young
Published Thursday |

Join Man in America = Important interview with Dr. Robert Young.

To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Dr Robert O Young's New Book on the Plandemic - "Truth vs Deception - Liberty vs Tyranny - COVID - 19 - Fact vs Fiction" go to: https://www.amazon.com/TRUTH-vs-DECEPTION-Liberty-Covid-19/dp/B0BZF59C17/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1680795274&sr=1-1-fkmr0

Follow Dr. Robert Young on Telegram at: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews

Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice - https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/

Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences - https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php

Fellow at the New Earth University -
https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/

CV - www.drrobertyoung.com

Scientific Blog - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Scientific Articles Wordpress - https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/

Youtube Videos - https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists

Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/

Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

Brighteon Videos - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung

pH Miracle Retreats - www.phmriacleretreat.com

World Premier Documentary Thrive 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/

Mammograms - The War on Women's Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc -

Books by Dr. Robert O Young - https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/settings/profile

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435

Help Support the research of Dr. Robert O. Young - https://www.givesendgo.com/research

Keywords
emf5gaidsparasitesviruscoronaviruscovid-19graphenenano particulateferris oxidehydroxide graphenestainless steal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket