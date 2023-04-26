https://gettr.com/post/p2fefehc874

04/22/2023 First episode of NFSC Speaks podcast: Roy and Shawn display photos of the "912 Special Task Group" on duty. The photos show members of this task group creating fake content using a large number of computers to attack, harass, and defame Victim-1 (Miles Guo). The New Federal State of China and its supporters have also been targeted by this special group. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/22/2023 NFSC Speaks新podcast节目首期：罗伊和肖恩展示“912特别工作组”上班时的照片。照片显示这个工作组的组员正在用大量的电脑创造虚假内容，对受害者-1(郭文贵)进行攻击、骚扰和诽谤。新中国联邦以及新中国联邦的支持者也受到了这个特别小组的攻击。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





