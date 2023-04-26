https://gettr.com/post/p2fefehc874
04/22/2023 First episode of NFSC Speaks podcast: Roy and Shawn display photos of the "912 Special Task Group" on duty. The photos show members of this task group creating fake content using a large number of computers to attack, harass, and defame Victim-1 (Miles Guo). The New Federal State of China and its supporters have also been targeted by this special group. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/22/2023 NFSC Speaks新podcast节目首期：罗伊和肖恩展示“912特别工作组”上班时的照片。照片显示这个工作组的组员正在用大量的电脑创造虚假内容，对受害者-1(郭文贵)进行攻击、骚扰和诽谤。新中国联邦以及新中国联邦的支持者也受到了这个特别小组的攻击。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.