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The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal: Part 27 & 28.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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397 views • August 22, 2023

Part 27: The World Economic Forum, The End Of Homo Sapiens - Time to meet the WEF, the biggest and most dangerous political NGO in the world. See how they infiltrated every aspect of society, putting their puppets in high places, brainwashing them with their training programs, and making sure the WEF’s wicked goals be implemented on a global scale. Their goals? The same as always: world dominance, a New World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the remaining useless eaters.

Part 28: Climate Crisis - This episode is all about the current 'mega-crisis' that will make the Covid-crisis pale in comparison: The Climate emergency that will destroy our planet and humanity, unless we pay a lot of CO2-tax. How did the Cabal get us to believe their impertinent CO2 lies? By using fraudulent 'scientists' and the MSM, as always. Does Climate Change exist? Of course! It's a natural phenomenon. Is there a Climate Emergency? No. You don't believe us? Then let's listen to the real scientists, the ones who refuse to be bribed into silence and who risk their careers by sticking to the Truth. It's about time they get to tell their side of the story, don't you think?

★ All credits for "The Sequel to The Fall of the Cabal" series goes to the talented, Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter. These lovely ladies make these documentaries with no pay, and share their work with the the world to help awaken as many people as possible...www.fallcabal.com

* The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal: Wrapping Up Genocide [part:26] https://rumble.com/v1zewm8-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-wrapping-up-genocide-part26.html


*The Fall of the Kabal https://www.brighteon.com/64bf5af8-6ef1-4eca-a9dd-271027fec154



Keywords
fearworldtruthcontrolgenocidegovernmentchangeclimatecoolingglobalwarningashkenazicabalstatesunitedmsmco2crisisdeceive19ngocyberweflockdowncovid
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