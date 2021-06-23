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FULL SHOW: Global Vaccine Magnetic Phenomenon Covered Up By MSM As VAERS Admits Deadliest Vaccine To Date
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212 views • June 23, 2021
A powerful War Room transmission as Owen Shroyer puts an end to the claim that no one is getting magnetized and meat isn’t getting magnetized. Anyone in denial of this should watch this broadcast. More shocking developments proving the COVID pandemic was planned and it’s revealed that not only did China have a COVID vaccine in 2019, but so did the NIAID. More total hypocrisy from the left and the Democrat party on almost every major issue of our time. The good news is the world is waking up to the global government anti-American agenda being perpetuated by the mainstream media and career politicians.
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