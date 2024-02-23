Create New Account
J6 Parents Tell Their Stories at CPAC
Published 19 hours ago

Mike Nordean’s and Mary Sturgeon’s sons were caught up in one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in U.S. history. As a result, they received long prison sentences.  TNA’s Paul Dragu interviews these parents who came to CPAC to bring awareness to their sons’ tragic stories.

justicecpacj6januarysixcpac24

