J6 Parents Tell Their Stories at CPAC

Mike Nordean’s and Mary Sturgeon’s sons were caught up in one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in U.S. history. As a result, they received long prison sentences. TNA’s Paul Dragu interviews these parents who came to CPAC to bring awareness to their sons’ tragic stories.
